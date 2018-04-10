Vail Valley preps wrap: Huskies soccer and lacrosse, plus VMS and Devils soccer

EDWARDS — Battle Mountain soccer had a good night in many ways on Tuesday, April 10.

Yes, there was another comeback win against Summit County, as the Huskies rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a 3-2 win. There were also glad tidings from Palisade as the Bulldogs defeated Steamboat Springs, 2-1, helping the Huskies in the 4A Slope table.

Audrey Teague to Avery Weaver gave the Huskies a 1-0 first half lead. As the Huskies were outshooting the Tigers, 10-1, during the first 40 minutes, things seemed under control.

Naturally, Summit scored two goals during the first five minutes of the second half, and the Huskies had to scramble. Stop us if you've heard this before, but Gabby Caballero came off the bench and had a tremendous header goal for the equalizer. For some reason, with about 10 minutes remaining, Summit's defense wasn't playing Teague tight from 35 yards out, and giving No. 9 an opening is a bad idea.

Teague drilled her shot top shelf for a game-winner.

"The one thing about this group is that when they get down, they keep their composure," Huskies coach David Cope said. "There's not arguing or anything. They just focus."

With Steamboat losing in Palisade, Glenwood Springs remains atop the league at 5-1. Steamboat, Battle Mountain and Palisade all have two losses. A reminder — the top two teams in the league get an automatic playoff berth, regardless of the rating-percentage index.

In a related development, Battle Mountain (7-3-1 overall and 7-2 in the Western Slope) is at Steamboat on Thursday, April 12. The Sailors won the first meeting of the year between the two teams, 2-1, last month.

Huskies lax downs Summit

FARMER'S KORNER — It didn't snow when Battle Mountain boys lacrosse went to Summit County on Monday, April 9, defying all tradition.

It was still a slog, though, over the pass as the Huskies came away with a 7-5 win.

Battle Mountain (7-1 overall and 6-0 in the Western Conference) had to overcome 12 penalties.

"It was something to watch," Huskies coach Jerry Nichols said. "We focused on what we could control."

Tom Boyne, the Morrow brothers (Charlie and Tucker), Mike Barrows and Nick Walter were all in on the scoring.

The Huskies get a stern test outside of conference when they head to Littleton on Thursday, April 12.

VMS rolls Grand Valley

EAST VAIL — Vail Mountain School soccer rolled past Grand Valley, 10-2, on Tuesday, April 10, at storied Bandoni Alumni Field.

The Red Sox also pounded the Yankees, 14-1, and it's hard to figure which result made VMS coach Bob Bandoni happier.

The Gore Rangers improved to 6-3 and 3-2 with the win and are at Delta on Thursday, April 12.

Devils fall in Glenwood

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Glenwood Springs soccer picked up a 5-2 victory over Eagle Valley on Tuesday, April 10.

Sofia Aguilar got both goals for the Devils (4-7, 2-6).

"We fought hard," Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. "We're looking a lot better offensively against a tough opponent. We still have some stuff to work on defensively."

Eagle Valley is at Rifle on Thursday, Aril 12.