Vail Valley volleyball: Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain win

GYPSUM — Yeah, Eagle Valley volleyball has already lost two players for the season and now the coach has bronchitis and junior middle-blocker Shelbi Lubbers had spinal ablation surgery on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Lubbers was fine, coming back with seven kills in a 25-18, 18-25, 25-12, 26-24 victory over Steamboat Springs on Thursday, Oct. 4.

"We had quite a few errors in the second set, but we played cleaner volleyball," Rindy said. "It was a very good match from both teams with long rallies and great defense on both sides."

Cleaner volleyball is the goal for the Devils (9-3 overall and 4-2 in the 4A Slope) in October as the league slate enters the second half. While Lubbers was the Comeback Player of the Week, the Devils' Meredith Murphy also came up big with her tough serves.

Eagle Valley heads over the pass to face Summit County on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Huskies sweep Summit

FARMER'S KORNER — And while Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley want to beat each other, isn't it ironic how they sometimes help each other?

Eagle Valley's win over Steamboat Springs combined with Battle Mountain's 25-22, 25-9, 25-18 victory on Thursday, Oct. 4 at Summit County pulled the archrivals into a four-way tie for the Western Slope lead with Palisade and Steamboat.

Politics and high school sports make for strange bedfellows.

Lillian Benway had a monster night, hitting .464 from here outside-hitting position. Gabby Gully did a magnificent job of filling in at middle blocker.

"Although we struggled a bit with serving, we were strong enough to pull out the win," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. "We're always looking to improve and it was a good way to start the second half."

Battle Mountain (11-3, 5-2) hosts Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. for Homecoming.