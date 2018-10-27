Vail Valley weekend preps wrap: Football and a lot of volleyball

BYERS — The Saints are marching to the playoffs.

Vail Christian ran its record to 7-2 on Friday, Oct. 26, with a 38-32 win at Byers to wrap the regular season.

The Saints were No. 9 in the rating-percentage index — 16 teams make the playoffs — as of CHSAA's last posting on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 27. There were still a few games to be played, but Vail Christian's season continues next week.

Were the RPI to hold as is, the Saints would be at No. 8 Fowler on Saturday, Nov. 3. Official brackets come out later this week.

The Saints are the third of three Northwest League teams in the dance. West Grand (9-0) is ranked as the top 8-man team in the state, while Rangely (7-1) was holding down the No. 3 spot.

In other local football action, Eagle Valley (2-7) lost a heartbreaker, 54-53, at Steamboat Springs on Friday night, while Battle Mountain (6-3) got rolled at Palisade, 52-0.

Recommended Stories For You

It's Huskies at Devils on Friday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. in Gypsum to wrap the season for both teams.

Gore Rangers take second at conference tourney

MEEKER — That should, knock wood, just about do it.

Vail Mountain School volleyball went 3-1 this weekend at the 2A Western Slope conference tournament.

The Gore Rangers beat Vail Christian, 25-10, 23-25, 25-11, 25-14, Rangely, 25-18, 25-16, 25-8, and Paonia, 25-21, 23-25, 25-10, 25-21, before running into the same brick wall that is Meeker, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22.

Meeker finished the regular season at 23-0, so that's not a bad loss by any stretch.

Again, this is a conference tournament, not the old district tournament that determined qualifiers for regionals. VMS long ago qualified for regionals through the rating-percentage index. After Saturday, Oct. 27's action, the Gore Rangers were sitting in the No. 8 spot in RPI.

Barring something crazy, the Gore Rangers (18-5) should be hosting a regional Saturday, Nov. 3.

Saints finish season well

MEEKER — First off, it's important to acknowledge that Vail Christian was at the conference tournament this weekend.

The top five teams in the 2A Slope met in Meeker and the Saints were No. 5, an accomplishment for a team that went 0-19 last year.

The Saints lost to Vail Mountain, Paonia and Meeker, but did beat Rangely, 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17. And with that, Vail Christian finished the regular season with an 8-15 record, again an accomplishment.

"We're extremely proud," Saints coach Lauren Mutter said. "Every game, they've been getting better and better. It's been fun to see them grow as a team and play good volleyball."

As of Saturday, Oct. 27, the Saints were on the bubble for a regional berth. CHSAA is expected to finalize the rankings on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Battle Mountain wins three

SILT — Battle Mountain volleyball won three of its first four matches at the Coal Ridge tourney this weekend.

The Huskies topped Coal Ridge, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13, Pagosa Springs, 25-23, 25-19 and Glenwood Springs, 17-25, 25-17, 15-10, in best-of-3 matches. Battle Mountain was scheduled to face Valley late on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Battle Mountain (17-5) has qualified for regionals on Saturday, Nov. 3. The question is where? The Huskies were No. 11 in the rating-percentage index before Saturday's match against Valley. The top 12 teams in RPI host regionals.

Stay tuned.

Devils drop two

ERIE — Eagle Valley volleyball finished the regular season with losses to Colorado Springs, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17, and Erie, the host of Saturday, October 27's triangular, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14.

The Devils (13-9) will get their regional draw on Sunday, Oct. 28.