Vail Valley weekend preps wrap: No kidding, everybody wins

BLACK HAWK — Vail Christian football won its third straight game with a 52-18 pasting of Gilpin County on Friday, Oct. 12.

The Saints are 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Northwest League. Vail Christian finishes league play with a game against Plateau Valley on Saturday, Oct. 20, at Eagle Valley High School at 5 p.m.

Saints topple Bulldogs

EDWARDS — The pink ball may have worked.

Saturday, Oct. 13, not only did Vail Christian volleyball raise money for the Shaw Cancer Center, but the Saints also beat Hotchkiss, 20-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23, on Think Pink Day.

"It was really exciting," Saints coach Lauren Mutter said. "They played really well and worked hard together as a team. They showed lots of composure and confidence."

Recommended Stories For You

Vail Christian (5-12) heads to North Park on Friday, Oct. 19.

Huskies spikers take down Glenwood

EDWARDS — Battle Mountain volleyball kept pace with the Western Slope via a 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 victory over Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Oct. 13.

"That was a nice win for us," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. "We played good, steady volleyball under good pressure from Glenwood."

Carly Post had big digs, while Eleanor Sheahan and Sofi Petrovski were big in the middle. Tatum Huffman and Lillian Benway did their thing on the outside and Ava Spangler was orchestrating it all.

Battle Mountain (14-4, 8-3) hosts Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 16 for Senior Night.

Devils volleyball wins in five

DENVER — Hey, Eagle Valley volleyball had another injury, but still managed a five-set victory at Northfield on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Bree Gates (shoulder) was out, but Meredith Murphy and Shelbi Lubbers picked up the slack as the Devils overcame a 2-0 deficit.

"It was a little adjustment to our lineup change, and a little adjustment to our opponent," Devils assistant coach Mike Garvey said.

Garvey was filling in for coach Jackie Rindy, who was in Iowa attending Coe College volleyball's Senior Night. As Eagle Valley's pep squad often chants, the coach is "Kenny's mom," and Jackie is also the proud mother of Jaimee Rindy, Eagle Valley Class of 2015 and Coe College, Class of 2019.

Eagle Valley (11-5) is at Rifle on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Huskies pound Palisade

PALISADE — Battle Mountain soccer took care of business on Saturday, Oct. 13, drilling Palisade, 9-1.

Battle Mountain (11-1-1 and 9-0-1 in the Slope) is at Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 16. The simplest scenario is that a Huskies' win would clinch them their fourth straight league title.

VMS volleyball takes two

PAONIA — Vail Mountain School volleyball locked up second place in the 2A Western Slope with wins over Hotchkiss, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21, and Paonia, 24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 15-3, this weekend.

Those victories give the Gore Rangers and 11-1 mark to wrap league play behind Meeker, one of only two teams in the entire state without a loss this season. (Class 5A Valor Christian is the other,)

Payback against Paonia was sweet as the Eagles eliminated the Gore Rangers from the district tournament last fall.

Vail Mountain School hosts 3A Aspen on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

VMS soccer splits

VAIL — Vail Mountain School soccer bounced back from a 3-2 overtime loss at Basalt on Friday, Oct. 12 with a 5-0 blanking of Moffat County on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The split leaves VMS at 9-4. The Gore Rangers head to Grand Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 16