Vail Valley weekend preps wrap: Vail Mountain and Eagle Valley soccer; Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain cross-county, plus Vail Christian football

VAIL — Golden goals are always good. They're even better when you've lost two straight games.

Vail Mountain School soccer's Zach Stockton scored in overtime to lift the Gore Rangers to a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rocky Mountain School on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Bandoni Alumni Field.

"It was a really good game from both teams," VMS coach Alex Darbut said. "We had a lot of chances, but we couldn't finish. We were on target, but shooting at the goalie. We probably should have put this one to bed."

But then Stockton came to the rescue.

VMS is 6-3 overall and 1-2 in the 3A Slope. The Gore Rangers are next in action on Saturday, Oct. 5, hosting Denver Christian at noon.

CASA GRANDE, Arizona

Recommended Stories For You

Devils XC sparkles in Arizona

Eagle Valley cross-country went down to Arizona for the Desert Twilight Invitational and the boys came away with the Small School Varsity win. Please keep in mind that by "small school" that the meet means schools of 1,800 students and fewer.

CHSAA has Eagle Valley with 931 students enrolled, so the Devils stood tall as a small school among "small" schools."

Carter Baker (16 minutes, 40 seconds), Jon Papadopoulos (16:51) and Bailey Beckum (16:56) all cracked 17 minutes and were in the top 11. Yes, the Devils were at a lower altitude, but, keep in mind, Arizona is a lot hotter than High Country Colorado.

If the dateline Casa Grande is familiar, it's because it's the site of Nike Cross Southwest in November. This race is informally known as pre-regionals.

Eagle Valley's "Big Three" on the ladies' side seems ready. Competing in the Sweepstakes Division — school size is irrelevant here — Joslin Blair was seventh (17:26), Samantha Blair 14th (17:50) and Avery Doan 18th (17:56).

GLENWOOD SPRINGS

Huskies XC second at Glenwood

Battle Mountain cross-county finished second on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Glenwood Springs Invitational.

Not too bad, given that 5A Heritage Christian won both sides of the meet and the Huskies weren't running lot of their studs and studettes.

Saturday was a good chance for younger runners to get experience at the varsity level. Amalia Manning and Samantha Lindall both cracked the top 10 for the Huskies.

On gents' side, freshman Grant Willis popped into the No. 5 scoring spot.

HAYDEN

Saints crush Hayden

You can't stop Vail Christian football's Zach Dolan. You can only hope to contain him.

Dolan scored four touchdowns and had more than 200 yards of offense during Vail Christian's 60-22 win at Hayden on Friday, Sept. 28.

Dolan rushed four three touchdowns and returned a kickoff to the house, for good measure. Chris Cappel added for 160 yards on the ground and two scores. Quarterback Jamison Lee and P.G. N'Kalangango also had touchdowns.

Vail Christian (3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Northwest League) hosts Soroco on Friday, Oct, 5, for Homecoming at Eagle Valley High School.

GRAND JUNCTION

Devils lose tough one to Central

Eagle Valley soccer is getting agonizingly close.

The Devils led at Grand Junction Central, 4-1, at the half before falling to the Warriors, 6-4, on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Seamus Phelan had two goals for Devils (1-9) and Jordan Lawrence and Armando Munoz also scored for Eagle Valley.

The Devils host Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. in Gypsum.