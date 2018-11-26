Vail Yeti face off against Jackson Hole Moose at Dobson Ice Arena

The Vail Yeti will play at home in Dobson Ice Arena on Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1, at 7:45 p.m. against the Jackson Hole Moose. The Yeti, two time Mountain West Hockey League Champions, will take on the 2017 Black Diamond Hockey League champion Moose.

The Yeti have dropped three straight to the Moose going back to last spring's BDHL playoff tournament and both games in Jackson last weekend to start the season. The Yeti should have several important players back in the lineup who didn't make the Jackson trip and are looking to make amends for the disappointing outcome up in Jackson.

"We will be very motivated to play well this weekend" said captain Bill Foster. "Jackson's a good team with a lot of history and tradition, it would mean a lot for our program to make a statement by knocking off the defending BDHL champion Moose."

MEET THE TEAM

Former Colorado College Tiger and German DEL pro Andy Canzanello will be back in action to anchor the Yeti defense. Three-time leading scorer Justin Elmore is off to another hot start. Vail native Kirk Golden will see his first action of the year. Spencer Gold starts in net in his third year as a Yeti. New forwards to keep an eye on are Preston Blanek from Edina, Minnesota, and Brandon Cottrell, who played in Quebec Major Junior.

The Yeti's 2018-19 schedule includes matches against the NYFD team; the Texas Titans featuring several former NHL players; the Med City Medics from Rochester, Minnesota; Stowe Vermont Ice Storm; and the NY St. Nick's.

For full schedule and ticket information, visit http://www.vailyetihockey.com.