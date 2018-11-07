VIDEO: 50 inches in one week Loveland Ski Area
November 7, 2018
VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Loveland Ski Area, which has recorded new accumulation every morning for the last week, bringing the total to 51 inches of new snow since Oct. 30. LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
