VIDEO: Powdery conditions on Vail Opening Day 2018
November 14, 2018
VIDEO: The first run of the season is a powdery one for Vail Daily reporter John LaConte, who enjoys Vail Mountain Opening Day 2018 earlier than scheduled by 2 days and 10 minutes.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Line cut leads to CenturyLink internet outages; service expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities