VIDEO: Snowboarding through the bomb cyclone storm March 13, 2019

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte snowboards on Vail Mountain during the “bomb cyclone” storm that hit Colorado on Wednesday, March 13. LaConte is riding a Backwoods from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Backcountry.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute