VMS’ Michael Resnick wins third race of season

This Michael Resnick kid is pretty good.

The Vail Mountain School senior won his third race in four starts, taking Friday, Jan. 26's slalom on home snow at Golden Peak.

The only time Resnick hasn't won this season, he was second in a giant slalom on Jan. 12. VMS alpine coach Francois Nanin doubtless had Resnick hike up the slope, instead of using the lifts, during practice.

Resi is clearly ready for state, and so is Robert Harnick, who's been Mr. Steady all season. The VMS junior took fourth for the Gore Rangers, who were second with 167 points behind Evergreen (170).

Theo Marston was VMS' third scorer in 18th. The bigger issue was that VMS' Shane Cole was 27th, having to hike in his first run. It should be noted that he logged the third-fastest time in the second run.

The key for him and Vail Mountain alpine is for him to put together two runs come state next month.

Carter Coleman led the Eagle Valley boys in 14th.

On the girls' side, Aspen ruled the day with the VMS ladies in second. Freshman Bryce Elle Johnson skied into the top 10 in ninth. Senior Kristen Anderson finished 10th for the Gore Rangers.

Meanwhile, Battle Mountain was over the pass at Copper Mountain for its slalom. Battle Mountain's boys were one point off the win behind Nederland, 170-169. The gents popped all three scorers in the top 10 — Dominik Lettovsky (second), Alex Sturde (fifth) and Dutch Schroeder (seventh).

The Huskies ladies also put three in the top 10 — Kiana Brausch (sixth), Alexandra Carey (ninth) and Trinity Chelain (10th) — on their way to a third-place finish.

Huskies ladies win Nordic skate

Battle Mountain Nordic took care of business on Saturday, Jan. 27, as the girls won and the boys finished second.

Do note that the Vail Mountain School did not have a full crew at Snow Mountain Ranch.

The Huskies girls edged Steamboat Springs, 172-170. Lizzy Harding, Grace Johnson and Naomi Harding went 2-4-5. Park Rodeen (fifth), David Reilly (ninth) and Nick Williams (10th) scored for the gents.

The local alpine teams are at Winter Park on Friday, Feb. 2, for GS, while Nordic has a mixed event in Aspen on Saturday, Feb. 3.

