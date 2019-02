VIDEO: Edwards snowboarder Jack Coyne had an amazing practice run going before he went a little too big and crashed, breaking his wrist at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships on Tuesday. Coyne shared the video of the run with On the Hill reporter John LaConte. Filmed by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail coach Casey Lehmicke.

