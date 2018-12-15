 Watch live: Dew Tour Day 3 — men’s snowboard superpipe and ski slopestyle | VailDaily.com

Antonio Olivero, Summit Daily News
Justin Edmonds / Getty Images for Mountain Dew | Getty Images North America

Mountain Dew snowboarders (from left to right) Julia Marino, Danny Davis and Red Gerard get ready to ride down Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 8 from the top of the Colorado SuperChair during first tracks at Dew Tour at the ski resort on Friday in Breckenridge.

Dew Tour action continues Saturday with two of the weekend's biggest competitions: men's snowboard superpipe from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and men's ski slopestyle from noon to 3 p.m.

In the men's snowboard modified superpipe competition, some of the world's best riders competing include: Japan's Raibu Katayama, the Ferguson brothers Gabe and Ben out of Bend, Oregon, rising teen star Toby Miller of California, the stylish Chase Josey of Idaho, Michigan Mountain Dew rider Danny Davis, Copper Mountain Grand Prix champion Scotty James of Australia and High County Colorado locals Taylor Gold of Steamboat Springs and Jake Pates of Eagle-Vail.

Then in the ski slopestyle competition, Swedish star Henrik Harlaut will be the final skier to drop into a competition also featuring American stars McRae Williams, Gus Kenworthy, and Alex Hall.

Check out Dew Tour’s live coverage below to keep up with the action throughout the day: