Watch Vail local, Mikaela Shiffrin’s Super Bowl commercial
January 29, 2018
EAGLE-VAIL — When Mikaela was 6-years-old her parents brought home an autographed poster from three-time U.S. Olympic alpine skier Heidi Voelker, who wrote, "Dream big, Mikaela, and always be faster than the boys."
Since then the message has become a motto for Shiffrin and her fans alike. She races with the initials A.B.F.T.T.B., which means "Always Be Faster Than The Boys," first on her skis and now on her helmet.
With this year's "Best of U.S." commercial, the motto has graduated from the back of her helmet to the Super Bowl commercial line-up.
