Watch Vail local, Mikaela Shiffrin’s Super Bowl commercial

Teresa Peterson
photo - Mikaela Shiffrin Slovenia Alpine Skiing World CupSlovenia Alpine Skiing World Cup

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates in the finish area after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

EAGLE-VAIL — When Mikaela was 6-years-old her parents brought home an autographed poster from three-time U.S. Olympic alpine skier Heidi Voelker, who wrote, "Dream big, Mikaela, and always be faster than the boys."

Since then the message has become a motto for Shiffrin and her fans alike. She races with the initials A.B.F.T.T.B., which means "Always Be Faster Than The Boys," first on her skis and now on her helmet.

With this year's "Best of U.S." commercial, the motto has graduated from the back of her helmet to the Super Bowl commercial line-up.