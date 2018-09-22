Weekend preps wrap: Battle Mountain football, Vail Mountain and Vail Christian volleyball

WOODLAND PARK — Battle Mountain football finished the first half of the regular season with a 50-35 win at Woodland Park on Friday, Sept. 21.

The Huskies finished nonconference play with a 4-1 mark.

"I think we're starting to come together," Huskies coach Jim Schuppler said. "It's taken a little longer than last year, but it's a work in progress. I think we're finally reaching the point where we're trusting each other on the field."

Aside from what all involved in the Huskies' camp feel was a rough outing against Basalt, it's been a pretty good first half.

While Friday's score against the Panthers doesn't indicate it, Battle Mountain has established a ball-hawking defense, including a key interception by Nick Walter.

With the Huskies leading 36-27 against Woodland Park, Walter all but iced the game with a snare. Battle Mountain drove the ball down the field and stuffed it in the end zone for a 44-27 lead in the fourth quarter.

Recommended Stories For You

The senior ended up with three touchdowns and a pick, which is not a bad night's work. Kia Gongaware also found the house during the first half.

Up 20-13 to start the third quarter, the Huskies went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Panthers' 26-yard line. If was a quarterback sneak and in typical Traver Goldberg fashion, the quarterback found nothing in the pile and bounced it outside and ended up in the end zone for 28-13 lead. Eric Biggs also added a score in the second half.

When the offense puts up 50 points, that means The Seven, aka the Battle Mountain offensive line and tight ends, were doing their job.

During the first five weeks of the season, the Huskies have picked up some dings and dents, so they welcome the bye week before league play begins with Summit County at home on Friday, Oct. 5.

The break will also give the team a little time to tinker.

"We have some things we need to clean up," Schuppler said. "We came out of (Friday) nicked up. We need to get healthy and we also need to expand the playbook a bit."

Devils football falls, 35-7

EVERGREEN — Eagle Valley football came out on the short end of the stick in a 35-7 nonconference loss at Evergreen on Friday, Sept. 21.

Eagle Valley (2-2) finishes up nonconference play with Homecoming against Niwot on Friday, Sept. 28.

VMS volleyball continues to win

GRAND JUNCTION — Another weekend, another two wins for Vail Mountain School volleyball.

The Gore Rangers knocked off Rangely, 25-20, 25-11, 25-17, and followed that with win at Caprock Academy, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12.

VMS is 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the 2A Slope. The Gore Rangers are at Battle Mountain's Queen of the Mountain Tournament next weekend.

In soccer action, VMS lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Colorado Academy, 2-1. The Gore Rangers (5-2) start league play at Coal Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 27.

Saints spikers win two

EDWARDS — Vail Christian's young volleyball team had a big weekend, squaking out a five-set win at Hayden, winning the climactic game, 16-14, and then returning home for a four-set win over West Grand.

The Saints are 4-5 and also at the Queen of the Mountain next weekend.