West Grand overwhelms Vail Christian

GYPSUM — The good news is that Vail Christian football has moved back to 8-man football. The bad news is that the Saints landed in the beastly Northwest League.

West Grand went to the state final last fall, and the Mustangs seem to be a strong bet to be playing well into November as they dusted Vail Christian, 48-14, on Friday, Sept. 21, at John Ramunno Field in Gypsum.

Entering the game, the Mustangs (5-0) were ranked No. 6 in the latest rating-percentage index.

West Grand's Hugh Wheatley scored of the first play from the line of scrimmage. The senior plowed 45 yards to the end zone.

Kept it on the ground

The Mustangs kept it on the ground on their second drive with running-back Rene Dominguez doing most of the damage. Since Dominguez got the Mustangs to the doorstep, it was only appropriate he would run it from 1 yard out for a 16-0 lead.

While Vail Christian's Andrew Stojkovich did halt a Mustangs' drive with an interception, West Grand kept coming, tearing off large chunks of real estate. Quarterback Luis Dominguez ended the first quarter with a 9-yard scoring jaunt.

Luis Dominguez struck by air to start the second quarter, hooking up with Wheatley for 32 yards and six.

The Saints finally got their ground game moving with a 10-play drive. Alex Hilty, Michael Moyer and Chris Cappel all had good gains and Vail Christian quarterback Jamison Lee finished it off with a 14-yard scamper.

West Grand finished the half with two more scores — Dominguez to Wheatley for 30 yards and Dominguez to Omar Dominguez — for a 42-8 lead.

The Mustangs pushed it to a running clock with a Rene Dominquez touchdown in the third quarter.

Next week, Vail Christian (2-2 overall and 0-2 in the Northwest) heads to Hayden, while the Mustangs are at Rangely.