Whitewater town series racing returning on Tuesday, May 29

Returning for the fourth week, the Vail Recreation District is hosting the fourth of five events in the Vail Whitewater Race Series on Tuesday, May 29.

Races will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All races will be held at the Vail Whitewater Park where spectators will enjoy viewing the action from the banks of Gore Creek.

Class III Whitewater

An overall series prize will be awarded following the final race of the five-race series on June 5.

The Vail Whitewater Race Series is open to paddlers ages 16 and up with intermediate to expert abilities. The skills to run Class III whitewater in your chosen craft are required.

"This is a fun way to track your individual performance, progress throughout the series and compete against others," said Beth Pappas with the Vail Recreation District. "Participation continues to increase every week, so don't miss out on your chance to join in."

The races will be divided between three categories including kayak (under 9'6"), two-person raft (R2) and stand-up paddleboard (SUP) with different course challenges in store. The two-round format will consist of an individual time trial with results determining the seeding for the second round, a head-to-head race.

Mandatory meeting

Prior to the races, there will be a mandatory meeting for all participants covering safety, rules and the course taking place at the race start at 5:20 p.m.

Lakota Guides will be on-site with a limited number of rafts available for R2 teams to use on a first-come, first-served basis.

An after-party will also be hosted in Vail Village at White Bison in Vail Village with product prizes awarded to the winners of all three categories. All participants and spectators over 21 will receive free beer at the after party courtesy of New Belgium Brewing Company.

Kayak and SUP participants can preregister for $12 for individual races or register on race day for $18. R2 participants can preregister for $18 for individual races or register on race day for $26. Preregistration ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 28. On-site, day-of registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Vail Whitewater Park.

Register online at vailrec.com/register. For more information, visit vailrec.com, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

The 2018 Vail Whitewater Series is presented by the Town of Vail, Alpine Quest Sports and Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. Additional sponsors include Howard Head Sports Medicine, Hala, New Belgium Brewing Company, Evergreen Lodge, Altitude Bar & Grill, Kokotat, Immersion Research, Outdoor Tech, Lakota Guides, Badfish, Optic Nerve, Watershed Dry Bags, Stohlquist, Down River Equipment, Sweet Protection, Alpine Wine & Spirits and Vail Mountain Coffee.