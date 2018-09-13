With goals on wrists, Battle Mountain Huskies volleyball sweeps Summit

EDWARDS — Battle Mountain volleyball players had writing on their wrists.

Tatum Huffman had her brother's and grandfather's initials written down. Meanwhile, Audrey Wright had "Sweep."

Everyone had 101 on their wrists.

"That was Jason's 101st win," Huskies libero Audrey Wright said. "We put it there because when we look at our wrists one of our reasons to win is our coach and that he has the pride of knowing we won it for him."

Done and done. The Huskies downed Summit County, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16, on Thursday, Sept. 13, as Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald did get No. 101. No. 100 came at Glenwood Springs last week.

That makes for a good bounce-back after a four-set loss at Palisade.

"That definitely was a tough loss," Huffman said. "We weren't playing well as a team. This match, we all pulled it together and played as a team. Even though it was a little rough early, we got it together."

'I'm used to it'

The usual suspects were involved as Lillian Benway, Eleanor Sheahan and Huffman did their damage. Setter Ava Spangler looks more and more comfortable setting and Wright was all over the floor with digs, and, no, it doesn't hurt.

"I'm used to it," she said.

The Huskies improved to 5-1 overall and are 2-1 in the 4A Slope.

Battle Mountain is at Rifle on Tuesday, Sept. 18, before hosting archrival, Eagle Valley, on Thursday, Sept. 20.

"We still looked tired tonight, but we had a good practice yesterday to fix the errors we were seeing at Palisade," Fitzgerald said. "We did fix those tonight. We made new ones, but, overall, I felt like we showed tenacity and good hunger.

"We've got to steady our game down. When the other team gives us scoring opportunities, we have to take advantage of it."