With spring in their step, local teams look good in the spring

And now for some first impressions of our spring sports teams.

I'm sorry I'm a sports writer. I don't do impressions.

Yes, we usually do this when the rating-percentage index comes out each season, but CHSAA didn't update its soccer RPI until after No. 19 Battle Mountain defeated No. 1 Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, April 3. We're pretty sure David Cope's head exploded because he doesn't check the RPI incessantly.

Steamboat boys lacrosse (6-3) is ranked No. 2, while the Huskies (5-1 before Wednesday, April 3's game at Glenwood) and having beaten Steamboat last week is No. 12.

We're going to stay away from the absurdities of this system.

Boys lax

Beating the aforementioned Sailors, 5-4, in overtime was Battle Mountain lacrosse finding a way to win. Usually, the Huskies lose that game — they didn't have one of their best players that day in Jeremy Sforzo (concussion). They took a penalty late in the first overtime.

That's when they lose.

Instead, Battle Mountain showed some grit.

I'm a firm believer in the Progressive commercial that defense wins championships. I'm pretty sure the insurance company didn't invent that expression.

The Huskies are in the rare position of having to find some offense. That should come as the roster fills out.

No excuses, fellas. Just get it done.

Girls lax

Both Battle Mountain (4-3) and Eagle Valley (2-2) have been up and down and all over the place this season. The good news? It matters not.

As much as the Huskies and Devils have played league opponents, they haven't been league games except for Summit County.

Both teams are 1-0 in the Mountain Conference, having beating the Tigers. Game on, ladies. The season is mashed into three weeks. Aspen and Fruita Monument are the teams to beat.

Soccer

First off, Eagle Valley at Battle Mountain is a 4 p.m. start on Thursday, April 5. Adjust your calendars accordingly.

The Slope is a weird as I've seen it in the spring. Just my opinion, but Steamboat Springs is a better team than Glenwood Springs, even though the Demons are ahead of the Sailors in the standings.

Palisade is probably better than its 2-2 league record and the Huskies and Devils are in the middle of all this.

What is particularly interesting is that home pitch, so critical in the fall in Huskies-Devils soccer, means nothing in the spring. Both teams like to play wide, and so wide they will go in Edwards.

Someone — Glenwood, Steamboat, Battle Mountain, Palisade, Eagle Valley or Summit — needs to put together a run, right? While the Slope is guaranteed two spots in the playoffs, my bet is three make the top 32 in RPI.

Track and field

It's early. One really shouldn't put any stock in March times or distances, but we've got some good teams with the Eagle Valley boys and Battle Mountain girls. You can watch the Devils on Saturday, April 7, at the Eagle Valley Invite, and good luck to the Huskies girls in Arcadia, California, this weekend.