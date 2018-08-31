Worth the wait: Battle Mountain football smacks Alameda, 50-8

DENVER — That was worth the wait.

Battle Mountain football had to wait through two different lightning delays, but came away with a 50-8 thrashing over Alameda at Trailblazer Stadium on Friday, Aug. 31.

The big takeaway from this one was that Huskies were a lot cleaner with regard to mistakes and much more efficient than they were during a 14-7 over Middle Park during Week 1.

The Vail Daily gives its unofficial game ball to Van Storz who is the team's center. He obviously had a good week of practice after struggling with snaps in the shotgun last week. Storz was on target with one exception — the Huskies led 36-0 at that point, so no biggie.

That allowed the Huskies' offense to roll. The good news was that just about every aspect of Battle Mountain football was clicking.

Crisp double-wing

Recommended Stories For You

The Huskies' defense came up with a stop on Alameda's best drive of the game, its first. Garrett Anderson got the fumble recovery, setting up Battle Mountain's first scoring drive.

Battle Mountain's double-wing offense was much crisper on Friday. Yes, there were still some motion calls and other flags, but Huskies tore off chunks of yardage at time. Eric Biggs rumbled 8 yards for a 7-0 lead with 3:06 left in the first quarter.

Sophomore Daniel Redinger recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. The Huskies' offense turned the ball over on downs, but no matter. Sophomore Anthony Sanchez turned a pick-six from 30 yards for a 14-0 advantage with 1:40 left in the first quarter.

Battle Mountain had the ball with 11:24 remaining in the half, when lightning delay No. 2 stopped play. (For those counting at home, the scheduled start was set for 7:30 p.m. and kickoff didn't come until 8:15 p.m. because of electricity in the air.)

One might be concerned that the Huskies would lose momentum with the stoppage, but they seemed no worse for the delay.

One drive later, Anderson pounded the ball in from the Pirates' 1, and the Huskies led, 21-0. Anderson scored three touchdowns, including a 60-yard jaunt to start the second half. Coach Jim Schuppler pulled into his bag of tricks with quarterback Traver Goldberg throwing to Cam Dooley for the two-point conversion after that score.

The Huskies converted on fourth-and-goal from the Pirates' 9 on a Goldberg pass to Shepherd Stone, who's back from an ACL injury.

In the fourth quarter Kia Gongaware raced for a 50-yard touchdown run and a Biggs interception set up Anderson's third score.

Battle Mountain moved to 2-0 with the win and returns home to take on Basalt on Friday, Sept. 7, while Alameda will be in Gypsum to face Eagle Valley.