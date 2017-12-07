Yeti hockey hosts home opener at Dobson Arena

VAIL — The Vail Yeti men's hockey team opens at home this weekend against the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Moose.

The Yeti, two time Mountain West Hockey League Champions, will defend their 2016-17 MWHL championship, but will also skate in the four-team Black Diamond Hockey League along with the Sun Valley, Idaho, Suns, Jackson Hole Moose and Bozeman, Montana, Stingers.

Having played three road games in November, the Yeti are 1-2, beating MWHL rival the Breckenridge Vipers, 5-2, but dropping both games in Jackson Hole, 4-1 and 5-1.

"We will be very motivated to play well this weekend" Yeti captain Bill Foster said. "Jackson's a good team with a lot of history and tradition, it would mean a lot for our program to make a statement by getting our first BDHL wins by knocking off the defending league champion Moose."

Ten-year European pro Andy Canzanello will be back in action to anchor the Yeti defense. The team's leading scorer Justin Elmore scored two goals and one assist in the win vs Breck. Nate Foote will tend goal for the Yeti as starter Spencer Gold recovers from an ankle injury. Vail's Keith Denton and Kirk Golden return to the Yeti and will add scoring depth. Fan favorites Bill Foster, Brent Sands and Jeff Tarala add feisty play combined with skill and leadership.

The Vail and Jackson Hole face off at Dobson Arena Friday, and Saturday, Dec. 8-9, starting at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.