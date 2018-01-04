Yeti hockey hosts Sun Valley

VAIL — The Sun Valley (Idaho) Suns come to Vail to take on the hometown Yeti on Friday, Jan. 5, and Saturday, Jan. 6, in a Black Diamond Hockey League series.

The Yeti are 3-2 this season, having split four games with the Jackson Hole (Wyoming) Moose and winning on the road in Breckenridge. Leading the Yeti in points with five are Justin Elmore and Dalton Speelman, while Kirk Golden is the leading goal scorer to date with four. Nate Foot saw the bulk of the goaltending work through December and has been terrific in relief of starter Spencer Gold, who went down with a high ankle sprain.

Stellar Production

The Suns (4-2) recently split with both the Breckenridge Vipers and Jackson Hole Moose beating Breck handily, 6-1, but then getting upset in the rematch, losing 3-2 in overtime. Jackson Hole got the best of the Suns in their first game, 5-3, but the Suns rebounded impressively with an 8-0 whitewashing of the Moose. The Suns have been getting stellar production out of Chad O'Brien who has amassed 12 points, while Robbie Murden and Dylan Shamburger have 11 each.

This weekend starts a long string of home games for the Yeti with 14 of the next 15 games in January and February at Dobson Arena. Game times are at 7:45 p.m., Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, please visit Vailyetihockey.com.