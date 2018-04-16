Spring bus schedule in effect in Vail through May 27; paid overnight parking begins May 25

VAIL — Town of Vail buses have transitioned to the spring schedule, as the 2017-18 ski and snowboard season has ended. Free parking is available in the Vail and Lionshead village parking structures to coincide with reductions in bus service prior to implementation of the summer bus schedule and a $25 overnight parking fee beginning May 25.

Bus schedule through May 27:

• The West Vail Green route provides two-hour service from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with additional hourly service between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

• The West Vail Red loop departs every two hours from 7:50 a.m. to 11:50 p.m., with additional hourly service between 7:50 and 9:50 a.m. and 3:50 and 7:50 p.m.

• The East Vail bus departs the Transportation Center every two hours from 7:10 a.m. to 11:10 p.m., with additional hourly service between 7:10 and 9:10 a.m. and 3:10 and 7:10 p.m.

• The Golf Course bus departs every two hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with additional hourly service between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. An outbound departure will run at 12:30 a.m. on request only.

• The Sandstone bus departs every two hours from 7:10 a.m. to 9:10 p.m., with additional hourly service between 7:10 and 9:10 a.m. and 3:10 and 7:10 p.m. An 11:30 p.m. outbound bus will run only on request.

• In-town shuttles will run every 10 to 15 minutes from Lionshead to Golden Peak.

The summer bus schedule will begin Monday, May 28, and run through mid-December. For a complete bus schedule, call 970-477-3456 or visit http://www.vailgov.com.