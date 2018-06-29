Spring Creek fire near Costilla County triples in size overnight, grows to 14,424 acres

Pushed by erratic winds, the Spring Creek wildfire consumed an additional 10,000 acres Thursday night and early Friday, more than tripling in size, consuming buildings and racing in three different directions in rough, mountainous terrain.

"Safety has been a big concern," fire spokeswoman Linda Smith said. "You have to fight the fire in changing directions. The wind isn't consistent. Our main focus is life safety. Property protection is also important but keeping firefighters safe is our primary goal."

The wildfire has moved so swiftly that firefighters have not been able to count the number of homes and buildings that have been destroyed but the footprint of the fire overlays subdivisions where 350 homes have been evacuated, she said. Heavy smoke is a major health concern, she said.

