Ski & Snowboard Club Vail announces Try the Club Days

VAIL — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail will host the first of two Try the Club Days on Sunday, March 11. Participation is free and open to athletes who would like to get a taste of the season-long programs offered at SSCV.

Try the Club Days will focus on four snowsport disciplines: alpine, free ski, moguls and snowboard. Participants can learn each program and meet members of the coaching staff who can help identify the appropriate program for each athlete's skill level:

• Alpine Youth Ski League, an introduction to ski racing for athletes age 7 to 13 that provides training in fundamentals and a basic understanding of the rules of the sport. SSCV also offers full-time U10 and U12 alpine programs.

• The Rookie Team program, designed to provide athletes age 8 to 12 with an introduction to the park and pipe and/or all-mountain freeskiing.

• Snowboard's Mini Shred program, designed to provide athletes age 6 to 12 with an introduction to the park & pipe and all-mountain riding.

• The Bumps and Jumps program, with Saturday sessions designed to provide athletes age 7 to 12 with an introduction to freestyle mogul skiing and competition.

• Future Stars program, which develops the skiing skills of children ages 6 to 9 in a safe, fun and challenging environment on Vail Mountain. On-snow technical training and participation in the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup are the basis of this program. The goal at this age is to open the possibilities by exposing the athletes to all three skiing disciplines.

The Try the Club Day for freeski, snowboard and moguls is Sunday, March 11. Alpine and Future Stars will take place Sunday, March 25. Athletes are welcome to participate in both Try the Club Days. All athletes should have appropriate equipment, including a helmet, and should be comfortable skiing or snowboarding on Vail Mountain. Parents must sign the SSCV waiver prior to participation.

All SSCV programs are eligible for financial aid up to 75 percent of program fees. To learn more, visit skiclubvail.org/trytheclub.

BRECKENRIDGE

Skier dies after tree collision at Breckenridge Ski Resort

The skier who died after colliding with a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday morning, March 8, has been identified as Derek Cressey, 38, of Windham, Maine, the Summit County Coroner's Office confirmed Friday afternoon.

Cressey's cause and manner of death have not yet been determined pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for Saturday. The autopsy results will determine whether or not a medical event preceded the accident, Coroner Regan Wood said.

Cressey was wearing a helmet when he crashed.

"Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," said John Buhler, Breckenridge Ski Resort's vice president and chief operating officer, in a statement.

The accident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the trees near Northstar, an intermediate trail in the Peak 8 area, according to an official with the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office conducted interviews with three witnesses to the accident but is not releasing those findings at this time.

Cressey was taken to the Peak 8 First Aid Room after the crash, where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday night.

Cressey was at least the fourth in-bounds ski fatality in Colorado this season. Two men have died this winter at Keystone Ski Resort after collisions with trees. Another man was killed in early December while snowboarding at Monarch Ski Area.

VAIL

Vail Open Lands Plan draft available for comment

A modified draft of the Vail Open Lands Plan update is now available for public review and comment. The document has been revised and expanded based on input from citizens and technical experts to include considerations that were identified during a community wildlife forum hosted by the town in January, among other topics.

The draft plan is available for download at http://www.vailgov.com/openlandsupdate and will be reviewed by the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission on Monday, March 26 with opportunities for public comment.

In addition to wildlife and habitat considerations, modifications to the draft plan include additional discussion of conservation easements as well as a revised trails ideas plan. The draft also includes recommendations to acquire additional parcels for varying public purposes such as environmental protection, habitat management and protection, affordable housing as well as recommendations on the management of the town's open lands.

The process of updating the 1994 Comprehensive Open Lands Plan has involved extensive public input, including open houses, workshops and trails scoping sessions.

The community is encouraged to participate in the review of this plan by the Planning and Environmental Commission and the Vail Town Council. Public hearings will be scheduled with the Vail Town Council in which recommendations from the PEC will be forwarded to the council for final deliberation and adoption. It is anticipated that the council's formal review of the plan will begin in April, pending a PEC recommendation.

Plan comments are being collected online at http://www.vailgov.com/openlandsupdate or forward to Kristen Bertuglia, project manager, at kbertuglia@vailgov.com.