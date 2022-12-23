SSCV dominates competition at Rocky Mountain Freestyle COMP Series season opener in Vail

Ava Keenan and the SSCV mogul skier impressed at their season opener at Vail Mountain last weekend.

This past weekend through Monday, mogul skiers from across the nation traveled to Vail to compete in the Rocky Mountain Freestyle (RMF) season opener. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) athletes bumped it up on their home turf against a large, competitive field, taking home 12 podiums and 35 top-10 finishes across overalls and age divisions in three days of competition, Dec. 17-19.

SSCV athlete Nash Lucas took a 1st overall placement in the duals moguls competition and Champs / Sr. competition.

This level of RMF competition (COMP) is fully sanctioned by US Ski & Snowboard with competitions in mogul and dual moguls, and is the most highly competitive series out of the three offered by RMF. This specific competition contained junior moguls on the first day of competition, champ/senior moguls on the second day, and dual moguls on the last day. RMF defines junior mogul events as those open to all junior competitors, age 18, holding a U.S. Ski & Snowboard Freestyle Competitor membership. Champ/Senior Mogul events, however, are restricted to ‘permanent’ Comp Series junior athletes (18 and younger) with at least 550 points on the most recent mogul FSP list and all senior athletes (19 and older), regardless of points.

Throughout the three days of competition, current and former SSCV athletes shined within their age class and beyond. On the first day of competition, SSCV girls dominated the top ten within the U17 female category, with Kaiya Torres snagging second, Elle Keenan grabbing third, Cali Carr taking fourth, Reese Lemnah in seventh, and Sophia Jacimowicz rounding out SSCV athletes in ninth. Further, Ava Keenan took first in the U13 female category, an impressive performance as she was one of the only young competitors in a highly-sanctioned competitive field.

SSCV boys made waves in their age categories, too, with Caden McCormrick taking first for the U17 males, Simon Cope taking fourth and Jiah Cohen taking sixth. As for the U15 boys, Beckett Dickson showed up, snagging second in the age bracket, with Riley McGuire close behind in fifth. Jameson Kust also took a top-10 placement in the U19 males, bringing eighth place home.

SSCV athletes brought the heat during the Champs/Sr. Moguls competition day. The U17 females performed strong once again, with Cali Carr taking first in her age category, Kaiya Torres close behind in third, Reese Lemnah in sixth and Sophia Jachimowicz coming up in seventh. Reese Chapdelaine added her sixth place in the U19 female category to the long list of SSCV placings. Ava Keenen impressed again with a seventh place overall as a U13.

Cali Carr (middle) and Kaiya Torres (right) on the podium for F17 Champs/Sr. Competition

The SSCV boys continued the strong showcase streak, with Nash Lucas achieving first overall for the males, Chase Barros taking fourth, and Garrett Marley snagging sixth. For Lucas it was his third consecutive win on his home course in Vail. As for the U17 males, Caden McCormick took first again in his age category. Nash and Chase also took top-10 overalls in dual moguls the next day, with Nash taking first overall, and Chase rounding out the podium in third; Jameson Kust was seventh overall.

“It was great to host the season opener here in Vail,” said John Dowling, SSCV Mogul Program Director. “Vail Resorts came through with snowmaking and grooming to put the course together for the earliest event RMF has seen in a while. Nash Lucas was a standout, winning both the champs event and the dual mogul in a deep field that featured top talent from both Rocky and Intermountain regions as well as a few from Eastern Division.”

Dowling said this week was the first full, top-to-bottom runs of the year for many members of the team. “So we’re just getting up to speed,” he said. “We’re off to a good start now and looking forward to gearing up for U.S .Selections (Jan. 6-12) and the competition season to come.”

Below are the top three overalls and the top-10 SSCV placements across the three days of competition:

Dec. 17 – Jr. Moguls – Female Overall

1 – Anabel Ayad

2 – Kyle Kariotis

3 – Evelyn Harris

7 – Kaiya Torres – SSCV

8 – Elle Keenan – SSCV

10 – Cali Carr – SSCV

Dec. 17 – Jr. Moguls – Male Overall

1 – Peyton Beilleisen

2 – Xande Tartar-Brown

3 – Stephen Boone

9 – Jameson Kust – SSCV

10 – Caden McCormick – SSCV

Dec. 18 – Champs/Sr, Moguls – Female Overall

1 – Skylar Slettene

2 – Kylie Kariotis

3 – Anabel Ayad

4 – Cali Carr – SSCV

7 – Ava Keenan – SSCV

9 – Kaiya Torres – SSCV

Dec. 18 – Champs/Sr, Moguls – Male Overall

1 – Nash Lucas – SSCV

2 – Peyton Billeisen

3 – Xande Tartar-Brown

4 – Chase Barros – SSCV

6 – Garrett Marley – SSCV

Dec. 19 – Dual Moguls – Female Overall

1 – Anabel Ayad

2 – Isabel Powell

3 – Skylar Sletenne

Dec. 19, 2022 – Dual Moguls – Male Overall

1 – Nash Lucas – SSCV

2 – Peyton Billeisen

3 – Chase Barros – SSCV

7 – Jameson Kust – SSCV

For a full list of results, go to http://rockymountainfreestyle.com .