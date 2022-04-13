SSCV excels at U16 Alpine National Championships

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Maizy Douglas charging down the slalom course at U16 Alpine Nationals in Sugarloaf, Maine this past week.

Pam Peterson/Courtesy photo

This past week, many of the top ranking U16 athletes in the nation gathered at Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard U16 National Championships.

SSCV proudly put forward 15 qualifying athletes and one additional invited athlete for this prestigious competition, more than any other club in the Rocky/Central Region. The club’s athletes displayed grit and determination all week, grabbing 12 podiums — including the overalls — and 31 top-10.

There were many highlights for the club, including a podium sweep in the boys super-G. In the boys overall standings, SSCV grabbed four of the top-5 placements and half of the top 10 overall spots, led by Stewie Bruce and Alex Krupka in first and second place, respectively. The SSCV girls also snagged two of the top 10 overall spots.

To compete at U16 Nationals, athletes use SYNC qualifier events throughout the season to qualify for the Rocky/Central U16 Junior Championships in Steamboat Springs, where they can earn spots for the national championships. The competition at Sugarloaf consisted of SkillsQuest and Freeski evaluations on April 2, super-G on April 3, giant slalom on April 4, slalom on April 5 and a parallel on April 6.

“Sugarloaf hosted an amazing event in coordination with the U.S. Alpine Development Staff. We had great conditions that challenged the athletes. It was by far the biggest test of technical ability all season,” said Ian Dunlop, SSCV Alpine Men’s U16 Head Coach.

“We knew we had a strong and talented team coming into the event, however, the results the boys showed were simply unprecedented. To have five different athletes on the podium in the four different individual events is outstanding. We’re so proud of the way they skied and competed.”

He continued, saying, “We’re equally as proud of the team they’ve become over the season. We look forward to seeing what the older athletes are capable of doing in the next chapter of their ski racing and excited to get back to work for next season with the skiers who remain U16s.”

“The U16 Nationals at Sugarloaf proved a worthy test for the seven SSCV girls competing here this week; the Narrow Gauge competition hill is one of the hardest, steepest and roughest tracks in the States,” said Adam Chadbourne, SSCV Alpine Women’s Head U16 Coach.

“Throughout the three events contested thus far, our girls put together some truly impressive results. Though plagued by more DNF’s than we would have liked in GS and slalom, the Vail women displayed incredibly strong fundamental skiing skills.”

Chadbourne continued, “They charged hard and were gunning for wins, which is exactly what the coaching staff asked of them. Overall results were mixed but our superior strength and depth showed through this week. I am super proud of this team and how they’ve supported one another all season long and particularly here at the National Championships. The future is bright for SSCV!”

“This is invaluable experience for the young athletes to compete at Sugarloaf which is a regular stop for all major championships as they progress through their ski racing careers,” SSCV Alpine Program Director Brad Wall stated.

“At some stage many of them will stand at the top of Sugarloaf with a U.S. Ski Team qualification result on the line, and so this U16 Nationals experience will prove invaluable over time.”

U16 National Championships – Overall Results Girls Overall 1 – Abby Olson – SSP 2 – Stella Buchheister – SUM 3 – Mollie McTigue – SSP 6 – Nicole Begue – SSCV 10 – Maizy Douglas – SSCV 11 – Solveig Moritz – SSCV Boys Overall 1 – Stewart Bruce – SSCV 2 – Alex Krupka – SSCV 3 – Jevin Palmquist – SUM 4 – Henry Andrie – SSCV 5 – Oliver Helland – SSCV 8 – Miko Lewis – SSCV 17 – Tyler Hopkins – SSCV