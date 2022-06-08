SSCV has nine current and former athletes nominated to the 2022-23 U.S. freeski and snowboard teams

SSCV athlete Kade Martin, first time nominee for the U.S. Snowboard Halfpipe Rookie Team, showing of his skills.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Nine current and former Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) athletes received nominations to the 2022-2023 U.S. Ski and Snowboard freeski and snowboard teams.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the snowsports governing body with teams in Alpine, freeski, freestyle, cross country, ski jumping, Nordic combined and snowboarding. Athletes selected are among the top performers in the nation at their sport, dedicating an immense amount of time and energy to their success on snow.

Specific to snowboard and freeski, athletes must first go through their local United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association competition series with top placements before embarking on Revolution Tour competitions. Once an athlete wins a Revolution Tour competition or does notably well, they may earn enough FIS points to be considered for the U.S. teams. From there, they are rewarded with World Cup starts, which is the highest level of competition in the snowsport world.

For two of SSCV’s athletes, Matt LaBaugh and Kade Martin, it is their first year being nominated to the team. LaBaugh is a recent graduate of Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy and moved to the valley at age 13 with his family to pursue freeskiing. Martin moved to Vail to begin training 10 years ago, and has been here ever since.

SSCV athlete Matt Labaugh, first time nominee for the U.S. Freeski Halfpipe Rookie Team, showing off his skills.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

“I’m super excited to make the U.S. freeski team as a part of the halfpipe rookie team,” said LaBaugh.

“Being surrounded by the best resources, like-minded athletes and getting the opportunity to compete in the World Cup this year will be invaluable. I couldn’t have done it without SSCV, and the great coaches who helped me get where I am today.”

“I’m really excited to represent the U.S. on the men’s halfpipe rookie team,” said Martin.

“I am super thankful for all of my coaches and friends who helped me progress to this point, and incredibly grateful for SSCV and the people who donate to help these programs continue.”

Chris Laske, SSCV freeski and snowboard program director added, “There’s really no greater feeling for a coach than to watch his athlete get nominated to the U.S. Team.”

“The amount of hours of work that goes into getting one of the most honorable nominations in snow sports truly shows how dedicated Kade Martin, Matt LaBaugh, and all of our other current and former SSCV athletes are.”

He continued, saying, “It’s been very enjoyable to watch both these boys grow throughout the years on our team and it honestly comes as no surprise to me for them to earn U.S. team spots. All I can say is these boys put in the work, and deserve everything coming to them.”