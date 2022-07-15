SSCV mountain bikers eye U.S. nationals in Winter Park

The USA Cycling mountain bike national championships is July 18 in Winter Park.

Ric Stovall/Courtesy photo

SSCV’s Vail Junior Cycling team will bring 12 athletes — six boys and six girls — to the 2022 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships on July 18 in Winter Park. First-year head coach Marshall Troutner, also a full-time bike mechanic at Mountain Pedaler, has worked with a group of nine dedicated year-round mountain bikers throughout the cold winter and spring slush to peak for the event.

“It’s quite the group,” Troutner said.

He’ll have at least one and up to four athletes in each of the categories: 15-16, 17-18, and U23. During the season, 17-18 and U23 athletes race to accumulate UCI points, but at 15-16, there is only domestic USA Cycling points to chase. Both impact starting position at nationals.

“So, there’s a lot going on,” Troutner accurately summarized.

Eagle Valley High School product Landen Stovall, who nipped Josiah Middaugh at the line in the Davos Dash earlier in June, and Aiden Brown, winner of the Son of Middle Creek Enduro a week ago, are athletes to watch next week.

“He’s very serious and very into it and he’s had some good results,” he said of Brown, who is right on Stovall’s tail in terms of fitness, according to the coach.

“That kid is fast.”

Troutner stated Stovall “is kind of the athlete who started me in this whole program, to be honest.”

Landen Stovall competes in a Vail Town Series race.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Coming to coaching

Raised in a Baltimore bike shop — his dad had a shop in the 80s and his mom opened her own shop a few months after he was born — Troutner appropriately joked, “People say cycling is a lifestyle and for me it’s been at least that.”

As “an inner city kid,” he didn’t have much opportunity to race mountain bikes until college, when he dabbled a handful of times. He really fell in love with it upon arriving in the valley in 2016. Three months after moving, he found employment under Charlie Brown. Mingling with elite athletes like Brown’s son Sam at the Mountain Pedaler shop and Vail Town Series regulars served as a gradual indoctrination.



“All those old-school guys just became my mentors,” he said.

“We have a lot of incredible coaches and athletes who live in the valley. If you race mountain bikes enough, they’ll start to rub off on you.”

Stovall and his father were routine costumers in Troutner’s shop, which is how the mechanic learned of the rising high schooler’s need for a coach. Troutner’s private coaching last year eventually morphed into his current position working with other mountain bike athletes interested in year-round structure under SSCV cycling program director Dan Weiland.

“I’ve got nothing from support from Dan; he’s had my back and supported what I’m doing financially and logistically,” Troutner stated of the symbiotic relationship between Weiland, who also directs SSCV’s Nordic program. “We have some incredibly skilled Nordic skiers who are not my year-round athletes that will be at nationals,” Troutner added.

The VJC summer and fall program practices two days a week, while Troutner’s top year-round athletes, many of which he’s pulled from Eagle Valley High School, where he assisted as a Nordic ski coach, will ride close to 15 hours per week at this point in the season. Troutner tries to ride five days per week with the group, but communicates daily with athletes about workout data submitted online.

“The communication and analysis, whether I’m with them or not, never ends.

Program vision

SSCV will send 12 athletes to the USA Cycling mountain bike nationals on July 18 in Winter Park.

Ric Stovall/Courtesy photo

The SSCV season has been a mix of Vail Town Series events and USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike tour races, the latter of which are “ UCI events for 17-18-year-olds and major USA cycling events for everyone else,” according to Troutner.

From Fayetville, Arkansas in April to Soldier Hollow in May and Missoula, Montana last month, athletes raced to improve starting position at nationals.

“If there’s 150 kids in your category, you want to start in the top 20, not in the back,” he said, noting that Stovall actually had to start in dead last in the Arkansas opener.

“The idea is that we go to these high-value races, we maximize the value of the points we can get, and we go to nationals … and all these athletes have at least something to give them the opportunity to start in a position to do some damage and be competitive.”

Troutner’s goal is to provide an athlete-driven environment where different goals are supported.

“The idea is to give kids an opportunity to go where they want to go,” he said of his vision.

“If they can’t do the work, then they won’t go there. So, my role is to give them the work they need to do to obtain those goals. If they want to race in Europe, my goal is to give them the structure to reach that goal.”

As he sculpts a culture of success, the lack of World Cup pedigree provides an added thrill.

SSCV athletes compete in USA Pro Mountain Bike series races from April – July to earn UCI and USA cycling points.

Ric Stovall/Courtesy photo

“It’s very exciting now because I have a lot of kids who are really driven and they are not in you know, Olympic families, which we see a lot of in Colorado,” he said.

“There’s a lot of kids who have results, like Landon, which kind of speak for themselves, and there’s a lot of kids who are doing the work, have the drive in training, and have the potential to also have results — they’re just a few years younger.”