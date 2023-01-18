SSCV’s Garrett Marley earns World Cup starts to spearhead a strong SSCV showing at U.S. Selections￼

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail mogul athlete Garrett Marley with SSCV mogul team at U.S. Selections in Winter Park last week. Based on placings over the three days of U.S. Selections, Marley earned starts at the Deer Valley World Cup.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

This last week, FIS athletes from around the world converged on Ambush at Winter Park to contend at the U.S. Selection events for three days of mogul competition. Every year, the U.S. Ski Team conducts these events to name starts for both U.S. World Cups and North American NorAm Cups.

U.S. Selections events ran Jan. 9-12 with men’s and women’s mogul events on Jan. 9 and Jan. 11 and dual moguls on Jan. 12. The field of 62 women and 66 men included current U.S. Ski Team athletes, top-ranked U.S. FIS athletes as well as international FIS skiers from Japan, Australia and Germany.

On day 1, Garrett Marley and Nash Lucas stepped up their game through qualifications and the first final to the top-six super final. Marley was strong and smooth and successfully dealt with some tricky rhythms on the top-air landing as well. The course was pretty chewed up from the number of skiers competing in soft conditions. It seemed his performance could put him on the podium, but he landed just off in fourth. In Nash’s first super-final appearance, the mogul skier showed solid technical skiing all day. Chase Barros, who qualified in 13th, charged a little too hard in the first final. His second run got off to an stellar start, but he couldn’t hold onto it in the bottom of the pitch and blew out before the bottom air.

On day 2, the U.S. Ski Team locked up the top spots again with Dylan Marcellini in first, Landon Wendler in second and Charlie Mickel in third. SSCV’s Jiah Cohen emerged through the qualifiers to send a big back full and a huge floaty cork 7, landing in eighth place. Nash Lucas rounded out the top 10.

In dual moguls, Wendler earned the top spot with fast, tough skiing throughout the day. Steamboat’s Peyton Billeisen upset U.S. athlete Marcellini in the semifinal, but finished second in the final. Nash Lucas came close in the small final against Marcellini, but was edged off the podium for fourth. Marley ended up fifth and Jameson Kust was 10th after losing a close one in a dead heat against Winter Park favorite Asher Michel.

“There were many great outcomes for SSCV mogul athletes from U.S. Selections. Based on placings over the three days, Marley earned starts at the Deer Valley World Cup. Lucas, Cohen, Kust, True and Barros all secured NorAm starts as did Reese Chapdelaine, Cali Carr and Kaiya Torres to keep the SSCV FIS squad intact. It was a strong team performance,” stated Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Mogul Program Director John Dowling.

“At U.S. Selections, consistency is the name of the game since you have to post results every start to qualify for NorAms. Our FIS PG’s were stalwart. Cali Carr showed a lot of composure and was tops among 2007 year-of-birth women in the Grand Prix. Reese Chapdelaine and Kaiya Torres also qualified for the NorAm Tour. Ryan Stockton, Riley Hughes and Caden McCormick all put down top-to-bottom runs each day.”

For a full list of results, please go to https://www.fis-ski.com/ .