Staff at Battle Mountain High School test positive for COVID-19; school listed as active outbreak area

Battle Mountain High School. Vail Daily file photo.



With two staff members testing positive, Battle Mountain High School was listed as an active COVID-19 outbreak area in the state of Colorado’s weekly data update, issued Wednesday.

The update says the illnesses were determined to be an outbreak on August 19.

Colorado defines a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14 day period, and a suspected COVID-19 Outbreak as two or more probable COVID-19 cases (or one Confirmed COVID-19 case and one or more probable COVID-19 cases) in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14 day period.

The state health department recommends workplace/facilities with two or more cases are confirmed within 14 days among employees close temporarily, and report the suspected outbreak to public health.

The state recommends workplaces work with local public health agencies to determine if longer-term closing is necessary.

“Workplaces/facilities may not need to close for an extended period if there is an outbreak,” according to state guidance. “When a workplace/facility is working closely with public health, it may be possible to conduct a rapid risk assessment and implement immediate control measures instead of longer-term closing.

A charter school in Jefferson County also reported two cases among staff members earlier this week.

—This story will be updated