Standoff near Breckenridge between police and armed suspect

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is currently engaged in a standoff with an armed suspect in unincorporated Summit County, just outside of Breckenridge.

The Summit County SWAT Team has set up barricades surrounding a house on the 500 block of Shekel Lane, just north of Breckenridge. Police are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes, or to evacuate the area with a police escort.

"We're asking people to please stay out of the area, and to expect a high police presence," said Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. "We're looking for a peaceful resolution to this."

According to FitzSimons, the Sheriff's Office received a call from a concerned family member requesting a welfare check on an individual last night around 10 p.m. The reporting party said the individual was heavily intoxicated, and talking about harming themselves and their neighbors. The Sheriff's Office responded, and at first had zero contact with anybody at the residence.

Later, the suspect began calling dispatch and making threats. The SWAT Team was deployed to the scene, and a Red Alert was sent out to about 200 residents in the area to shelter in place at their homes. Others in the surrounding area were evacuated using the Sheriff's Office's armored rescue vehicle.

Because nobody else was considered to be in immediate danger, the SWAT Team decided to wait outside the house until they can make contact with the suspect. Officers are continuing to try and make contact this morning.

Recommended Stories For You

"We believe that he's still in the house," said FitzSimons. "We've been on the house since 10 last night. He's just not choosing to engage with us right now. Obviously this is a developing situation, and we're hoping for a peaceful resolution for it."

Summit Daily News will be updating this story as new information comes.