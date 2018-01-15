Starting Hearts hosts annual All You Need is Heart screening event Feb. 9

AVON — The sixth annual Starting Hearts All You Need is Heart event will take place at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards on Friday, Feb. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is held in collaboration with Vail Health, which will provide doctors, nurses and equipment to serve attendees, including screening tests and consultations.

"Vail Health is proud to support Starting Hearts and the All You Need is Heart event," said Vail Health President and CEO Doris Kirchner. "Heart health is a priority to all of us, and we send our clinicians to this event to promote awareness and make important screenings available to everyone in our community."

Tickets to the event are $99 and include cardiac screenings valued at more than $1,200. Available screenings include body mass index (BMI), electrocardiograms (EKGs), venous ultrasound, carotid artery, audiology and cholesterol/triglycerides. Additionally, Q-and-A consultations with cardiologist Dr. Jerry Greenberg and internist Dr. Dennis Lipton will be available.

Attendees will have an opportunity to browse a silent auction with items donated by local retailers, as well as meet with a number of health and wellness vendors, who also will make special presentations on stage throughout the morning. From 10 a.m. to noon, a heart healthy buffet brunch will be served, and at 11:30 a.m., Xterra world champion Josiah Middaugh will speak on fitness and nutrition, followed by an audience Q-and-A.

"This is our favorite event each year," said Lynn Blake, founder of Starting Hearts and sudden cardiac arrest survivor. "We are always excited to bring low-cost screenings to our community and, this year, so excited to have Josiah join us. We know we can reduce cardiac arrests by encouraging preventative medicine and healthy lifestyles, so we encourage family, friends, and colleagues to join us on this special day."

All Event Passes, including participation in all of the day's events, are available in advance for $99 at http://www.startinghearts.org.