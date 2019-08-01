Starting Hearts presents second annual HEART + SOLE at Ford Park ball fields

HEART + SOLE, a family fun event the Saturday before school begins, will return to the Ford Park ball fields on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. HEART + SOLE is presented by Starting Hearts, the town of Vail, and Vail Recreation District.

The event is free to the public and offers a variety of activities including:

Three-member team scavenger hunt to win a Philips Heartstart Defibrillator and training

5K fun run with the eight-time XTERRA world champion, Josiah Middaugh

1-mile family fun walk

Free EKG screenings (36 available)

Heart-healthy lunch buffet

CPR/DEFIB classes

Health and wellness vendors

Yoga

Kids activities, including face painting and a bounce house

Live entertainment

Prizes

This is the last Saturday before school starts, so we encourage families to come out for lots of fun activities, all for free.

For further information, please contact Paige Arnold at 970-763-5306, extension 700 or via email at paige@startinghearts.org.

Starting Hearts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Avon. Its mission is to save the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims through free CPR and defibrillator education, widespread distribution of lifesaving defibrillators everywhere in public, activation of citizen first responders, and broad stakeholder cooperation in the communities we serve.

Since inception in 2010, Starting Hearts has educated more than 18,000 citizens in lifesaving and leadership skills, as well as increased the number of defibrillators in Eagle County to more than 400, or one for every 130 citizens — one of the highest per-capita rates in the nation.

The organization is now expanding its programs through affiliations across Colorado and encourages interested parties to contact us. For more information, please visit http://www.startinghearts.org.