Starting Hearts to present at the Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit 2023

Avon-based nonprofit Starting Hearts has been selected to present at the 2023 Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit to be held at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, Calif., from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Executive Director Alan Himelfarb and Director of Education Janet Newman will lead a presentation titled “Age-Appropriate Education in Leadership and Lifesaving Skills” and present their newly completed online CPR and AED-related curriculum.

The 2023 Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit is an annual event, put on by the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation. The Summit is the central hub for resuscitation professionals, educators, SCA survivors and advocates and brings together the widest array of professionals and individuals involved in every link in the chain of survival.

The conference theme is “Respond. Revive. SURVIVE. Challenging the Status Quo in SCA.”

The Starting Hearts Call.Push.Shock. program is the first of its kind, a state-of-the-art, age-appropriate curriculum in leadership and lifesaving training for students from kindergarten to adults. Developed over 12 years and presented to over 35,000 participants, this course of study offers four classes progressing throughout a child’s primary and secondary education, reinforcing important lessons and skills to last a lifetime. Contents of this all-inclusive approach include a portfolio of videos, homework, certificates of achievement, and lesson plans/instructor guides for each class. The curriculum meets state and federal guidelines for each age level.

About Starting Hearts

Starting Hearts’ mission is to save the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims through free CPR and defibrillator education, widespread distribution of lifesaving defibrillators everywhere in public, activation of citizen first responders, and broad stakeholder cooperation in the communities we serve. Since its inception in 2010, Starting Hearts has educated more than 35,000 citizens in lifesaving and leadership skills. The organization is now expanding its programs through affiliations across Colorado. For more information, visit Startinghearts.org .