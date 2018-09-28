Marijuana businesses in compliance with Colorado law could face federal charges under new enforcement strategy

In an aggressive new tactic, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver says it's shifting its marijuana enforcement from busting illegal grow operations to targeting dispensaries that use their licensed businesses and legal grows as fronts for the more lucrative illegal drug trade.

This new approach also could lead to federal charges being brought against marijuana businesses that are in full compliance with Colorado law and not selling pot on the black market, U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer acknowledged in an interview with The Denver Post this week.

"We could," Troyer said when asked whether his office might prosecute marijuana businesses operating legally under Colorado law. "We make decisions based on safety. Sometimes compliance with state law is relevant to that, and sometimes it's not. We do not make decisions based on labels like 'compliance with state law.' Labels are not relevant to us — people's safety is."

Troyer offered no further explanation of the circumstances under which he would pursue federal charges against marijuana businesses in full compliance with Colorado laws.

But very soon, he said, his office — working with Colorado drug task forces — will take enforcement action against an unnamed chain of licensed marijuana dispensaries in the Denver metro area that he alleges is an illegal drug-trafficking organization disguised as a legitimate pot business. The action will come within two weeks, he said.

Overcoming Stigma

Advocates of Colorado's legal marijuana industry said they fully support Troyer's mission of going after marijuana businesses operating illegally, but have concerns if he intends to put the spotlight on dispensaries and grow houses following Colorado law.

"When there are bad actors in the marijuana market, it makes it really hard for the rest of us to overcome the negative stigma linked to the industry," said Kim Casey, spokeswoman for the Native Roots marijuana dispensary in Colorado Springs.

But going after dispensaries that often spend millions of dollars to shape and run their cannabis businesses in strict accordance with Colorado's laws is a whole different matter, said Kristi Kelly, executive director of Marijuana Industry Group, a trade association that lobbied for strong industry regulations in Colorado even before retail marijuana was legalized.

"Targeting legal dispensaries that are doing their best to follow the letter of Colorado's laws makes no sense without meeting with the owners and discussing their interpretation of the laws," Kelly said. "We would have extreme concerns about that."

RJ Sangosti, The Denver PostBob Troyer, U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado

'Bad Actors'

The shift in strategy at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver comes as Troyer is on the verge of being replaced. President Donald Trump in June nominated Jason Dunn, a former Colorado deputy attorney general, to be the state's chief federal prosecutor. Dunn's nomination currently is before the U.S. Senate.

Troyer initially was made interim U.S. attorney in Denver following the resignation of U.S. attorney John Walsh, an appointee of President Barack Obama's, in July 2016. Under Troyer, operations at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado had not dramatically changed from the Obama administration.