State of the Valley: Key influencers say Eagle County is making progress in housing, transportation, workforce development

We’re all too familiar with the valley’s struggles with housing and workforce retention. But valley leaders believe there’s positive movement, especially with voter approval to create a new transportation authority.

The Vail Valley Partnership and Vail Symposium hosted an annual State of the Valley session Wednesday, and there was some post-election enthusiasm.

The panel for Wednesday’s session included Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll, Beaver Creek Resort Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Nadia Guerriero, Vail Health CEO Will Cook, and Eagle County School District Superintendent Phil Qualman. The four talked at length about the state of, and possible future of, the valley’s community and economy.

That included a long discussion about housing, of course.

Shroll noted there are several housing projects that are either under construction or about to be. Each of those projects is relatively small, particularly when viewed against studies that show the county has a roughly 6,000-unit shortage.

But, Shroll noted, all those projects are pieces of a big puzzle.

“It’s like how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time,” Shroll said.

Guerriero noted that Vail Resorts has put $300,000 over the next five years into a partnership with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity, adding that collaboration and partnerships are “essential” to bolster the valley’s housing stock.

Qualman agreed, noting that the school district added roughly 150 rentals for teachers and staff after sending out 17,000 letters asking homeowners if they’d be willing to rent out a bedroom or two to a school district employee.

But, Qualman added, affordability is at least as important as inventory. Rents at a new, 37-unit complex under construction will be tied to employee pay, Qualman said. A starting teacher will pay roughly 30% of his or her income to rent at that complex, about $1,200 per month.

There are going to be more entry-level or starting positions open in the coming years, as older workers retire or move.

Panel moderator Chris Romer said there are roughly 3,500 open positions around the valley.

That equates to roughly 10% of the school district’s workforce. At Vail Health, roughly 15% of the positions are open, with 40% vacancy at Colorado Mountain Medical.

Cook said staffing is the “biggest threat” to the organization’s ability to provide care.

Guerriero said Vail Resorts is working to develop new leaders among its front-line employees, with the message that “You can build a career at Vail Resorts.”

Shroll noted that the Eagle County commissioners have launched a study about compensation compared to similar counties in the region.

Like most organizations in the valley, Eagle County has open positions, primarily among those who provide “core services.” A building official position has been open for some time, Shroll noted.

But panel members expressed some optimism that county voters’ decision to create a regional transportation authority has the potential to help get people around the valley.

Shroll noted that the new transportation authority — which has plans for community routes and “last mile” service — will “transform” the valley’s ability to move workers and residents around.

That system will have a broader impact than basic transportation. Cook said better transit could also improve many residents’ access to medical care.

While the new authority will take some time to bring equipment and drivers into the system, Qualman had a request: “Please don’t take any of our bus drivers.”