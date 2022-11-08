State offices: Griswold, Weiser claim wins, Treasurer and State Board of Education at large races still undecided

Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, said she's committed to being a "champion for the vote."

SECRETARY OF STATE

Colorado Secretary of State candidate Jena Griswold, the incumbent Democrat, claimed victory just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a Colorado Democratic Party election night watch party.

As of 9 p.m., Griswold had 55% (884,464) of the vote to Republican Pam Anderson’s 42.6% (683,720). Anderson called Griswold to concede the race.

“I think Colorado understands the risks to democracy we’re seeing across the nation,” Griswold told The Denver Post.

And, she said, they saw Griswold’s focus on expanding voter access and accomplishing what she said she would when she first ran for office, including proactively securing the state’s election infrastructure. — The Denver Post

TREASURER

As of 10 p.m., the Colorado Secretary of State’s website reports incumbent treasurer Dave Young, a Democrat, leading Republican challenger Lang Sias, 889,930 votes to 722,933.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser won a second term on Tuesday by defeating Republican John Kellner, the top prosecutor in the 18th Judicial District.

Kellner conceded at about 9 p.m. when Weiser was leading with 55% of the vote to Kellner’s 43%.

“I wished (Weiser) the best of luck, because his success is the success of our state as well,” Kellner said in a speech at the Colorado GOP watch party in Greenwood Village.

Kellner said he felt like his campaign highlighted the crime issues facing Colorado and prompted Democratic Gov. Jared Polis to push for a chance to the state’s auto-theft laws. — The Colorado Sun

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION AT LARGE

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Democrat Kathy Plomer had 889,930 votes to Republican Dan Maloit’s 722,755.