Stay-at-home project: Build a doghouse with Homes for Hounds, benefitting local humane society

To sign up to build a doghouse for Home for Hounds, visit www.homeforhounds.org.

Special to the Daily

With cash prizes, a $500 stipend for materials and lots of fun to be had, the Vail Daily’s Home for Hounds build project is open to all member of the community, and it’s a good stay-at-home project during the coronavirus restrictions.

“We encourage anyone who is a fan of our furry friends to utilize this time at home with their families to get excited about a project,” said Krista DeHerrera, events manager for Colorado Mountain News Media. “Anyone can build one.”

The plan is to have the doghouses displayed in the host community of Avon later this summer, featured at events such as the Fourth of July fireworks show and possibly a doggy fashion show, DeHerrera said, depending on when things open back up following the state orders.

The doghouses will then be auctioned off online, with proceeds going to the Eagle Valley Humane Society.

“We’re very excited about it because we always have to look for funding,” said Char Gonsenica, of the local humane society, “especially this year.”

She said the Eagle Valley Humane Society’s biggest expense is medical procedures.

The install date for the Home for Hounds doghouses is planned for June 23, to be on display on Main Street Mall in Avon through late July. The Vail Board of Realtors are also part of the project and will be helping “sell” the doghouses as if they were regular houses.

So far, there are talks of doghouses made of skateboards, one made with eco-friendly materials featuring a solar cell on top and other creative ideas. But there’s room for more people interested in building.

For more information and to sign up, visit http://www.homeforhounds.org.