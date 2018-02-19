Steadman Clinic to relocate Summit County facility to new space in Frisco

VAIL — The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute will establish a new site for the clinic and research institute in Frisco at the recently developed Basecamp Center as part of a significant expansion for its orthopedic services and research in Summit County. The announcement was made by Dr. Marc J. Philippon, managing partner of The Steadman Clinic and co-chairman of the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

The expanded facility, which will include an imaging center, will be fully staffed by four orthopaedic specialists and their teams. Among the Steadman Clinic physicians that will be administering their expertise to patients in Frisco are Dr. Randy Viola (hand, wrist, elbow and orthopaedic trauma); Dr. Tom Hackett (knee, shoulder and elbow); Dr. Matthew Provencher (shoulder, knee and sports surgery) and Dr. C. Thomas Haytmanek (foot, ankle and trauma surgery). The medical facility will encompass nearly 5,000 square feet on two floors and is expected to open in October, 2018.

'Better patient care'

"Our new Steadman Clinic facility in Frisco is designed to deliver better patient care and improved patient satisfaction in a welcoming, campus-style environment," Philippon said. "The MRI equipment will make it so much more convenient for our patients, who will be able to receive one-stop diagnosis and treatment. The team at Brynn Grey Partners understood our vision and is doing a terrific job making it a reality."

The Basecamp Center is anchored by a Whole Foods Market and includes a Kaiser Permanente location along with retail and restaurant tenants. It is located at the primary interchange of Interstate 70 and State Highway 9.

"The Basecamp Whole Foods Market has been a huge success and is proud to serve amazing locals, regional tourists and international guests. This store was built to provide the best that Whole Foods Market has to offer, nestled in a vibrant mountain community. Having The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute join Basecamp as a business dedicated to wellness is a great fit for our mission as America's Healthiest Grocery Store," Bill Jordan, President, Whole Foods Market Rocky Mountain Region, said.

Frisco Mayor Gary Wilkinson, who led the Town Council's process to approve the Whole Foods Market-anchored center, noted that with The Steadman Clinic, and other recent developments including Natural Grocers and Starbucks, "The Frisco I-70 Exit 203 has become the retail gateway to Colorado's High Country."

Kelly Adair, chief operating officer of The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute, added "Our strategic vision of being located at the Basecamp Center in Frisco, alongside other health-conscious brands, perfectly aligns with our interest in continuing to build our legacy of excellence in orthopaedic sports medicine, focusing on injury prevention, regenerative medicine and wellness education."