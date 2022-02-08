Steadman Clinic Vail Cup has huge turnout

115 athletes born 2007 or later competed in slopestyle and mogul events this past Sunday for the first day of the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail provided local youngsters the opportunity to satiate their Olympic appetites on Sunday, opening up the Vail Mountain slopes to 115 athletes born 2007 for slopestyle and mogul competitions. Sunday’s events were the first day of the Steadman Clinic Vail Cup, a fun-filled, family oriented complimentary entry level series of competitions. The second of the four events is a Kombi on Saturday, Feb.12. Registration is at VailCup.com .