Steak – Best of Vail Valley 2020

1. Elway’s Vail

2. Russell’s Restaurant

3. The Assembly

Carrying the name of Colorado’s best-known athlete may bring people to the door, but food keeps diners coming back to Elway’s.

The Vail Village branch of Elway’s follows the same basics you’ll find at the Duke of Denver’s other restaurants: USDA prime meats served with care and flare.

Lindsey Fink, manager of the Vail Elway’s location said the restaurant uses prime beef — the top grade — from Hereford cattle because of the marbling found in those animals.

Steaks are cooked with Elway’s signature steak seasoning when they’re seared.

“That caramelizes the steaks on the outside and leaves them flavorful and fatty on the inside,” Fink said.

Besides steaks, Elway’s always has a selection of fish on the menu and uses prime Colorado lamb in its lamb fondue and rack of lamb. Since the lamb makes a relatively short trip to Vail or other locations, it’s never frozen and always flavorful, Fink said.

Given occupancy restrictions, reservations are recommended.

—Scott Miller