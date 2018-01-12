Steamboat, Aspen ski resorts’ parent company will offer new ski pass option

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The new parent company of Steamboat Ski Area and 11 other North American ski resorts now has a name, and an announcement related to a new pass product is on the horizon.

Henry Crown and Co., owners of Aspen Skiing Co., teamed with KSL Capital Partners of Denver last winter to form the new company that will compete against Vail Resorts, which operates 11 resorts and three urban ski areas.

The new company announced Thursday, Jan. 11, that its name is Alterra Mountain Co.

Henry Crown and Co. is a minority investor in Alterra and still independently owns the four Aspen Skiing Co. resorts in the Aspen area.

In April, Alterra purchased Intrawest Resorts, which included Steamboat, Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain Ontario — near Toronto — Stratton in Vermont, West Virginia's Snowshoe, and Canadian Mountain Holidays, which offers heli-skiing adventures.

Alterra Expands to utah

Recommended Stories For You

Alterra added four resorts operated by Mammoth Resorts and then expanded into the Utah market with the purchase of Deer Valley in August.

Alterra plans to announce a new ski pass product in the coming months to compete with Vail Resorts, which had about 12 million skier visits during the 2016-17 season.

"We'll certainly have a pass product that will launch this spring," said Kristin Rust, Alterra's director of public relations. "It's safe to assume it will be for our sister resorts."

Rust would not provide a specific date for when the new pass product would be announced or give a glimpse of what the pass will offer.

Mix of altitude and terra

Alterra is headquartered in downtown Denver, in the space formerly occupied by Intrawest.

According to a news release, the name Alterra is a "fusion of the words altitude and terrain/terra, paying homage to the mountains and communities that form the backbone of the company."

The company has stressed that it intends to let its resorts retain and build on their strong brands.

"Our intent is not to rebrand Steamboat as an Alterra Mountain Co. resort," Rust said.

In a news release, Alterra president and chief operating officer David Perry said each ski resort has a personality and spirit that has delighted visitors for generations.

"Our vision at Alterra Mountain Company is to protect and enhance what makes each destination special, inviting guests back to their favorite mountain and enticing them to visit new destinations on their bucket list," Perry said. "We respect and continue to learn from the pioneers and leaders that built these iconic locations and paved the way before us, as we push the boundaries and innovate for our future."