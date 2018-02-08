Steamboat Springs man leads police on car chase

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Hayden man was arrested after he lead police on a high-speed pursuit early Wednesday morning.

At about 2 a.m., Hayden police were called after they learned Cliffton Riele, 40, was possibly going to violate a restraining order.

After arriving at a Hayden residence, police saw a car drive away that they believed belonged to Riele.

Police sped down Routt County Road 53 to catch up to the car, but they were unable to.

Hayden police then learned the car “blew by” a Routt County Sheriff’s Deputy at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the car by going close to 100 mph on U.S. Highway 40 through Mount Harris Canyon toward Steamboat, but the car gained distance, according to an arrest affidavit.

The deputy stopped pursuing the car and went to where he believed Riele was living on Routt County Road 33A.

Recommended Stories For You

The deputy found the car crashed into a snow bank.

Riele got out of the car, and the deputy suspected Riele had been drinking.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation of a protection order, harassment, DUI, reckless driving and eluding.

When tested for alcohol, Riele blew a .254, according to the affidavit.