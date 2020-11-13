Steamboat Resort pushes back Opening Day

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. announced Friday morning that it will postpone Opening Day, originally planned for Nov. 21.

The resort will now plan to open Dec. 1 for the 2020-21 season due to limited snowmaking and little early season snow, according to the announcement.

“There are many things for us to balance as we approach this winter. While normally Christie Peak Express and a few trails would suffice for opening, operating in 2020 means we have to take into consideration the limited terrain and responsible course of action for our staff, guests and community,” said Rob Perlman, president and COO of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. “With only two natural snowstorms this preseason and few snowmaking opportunities, we do not think it’s the best decision to open the resort without ample space for skiers and riders to spread out among lifts and trails.”

The new opening date was selected based on projected forecasts for snowmaking opportunities. Because crews will be actively working on trails before the resort opens, uphill access on the mountain is not currently allowed.

“It’s important for the community to stay off the mountain. When people play on the snow we have made, whether it’s skinning or sledding or hiking, they severely impact the conditions and curtail the progress of our team to build the resort’s base. That can continue to delay the resort’s ability to open,” Perlman said.

Guests who have lodging or other product reservations for Nov. 21 to Nov. 30 should email Steamboat Central Reservations at traveldesk@steamboat.com for more information regarding their vacation.