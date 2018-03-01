SteamMaster unveils new pathogen control system to kill germs that make us sick

MINTURN — SteamMaster Restoration and Cleaning LLC recently announced a new service — an effective and safe way to help reduce and control the spread of communicable diseases utilizing electrostatic technology.

The electrostatic process, trademarked as "nVIRO Shield," delivers works in combination with regular cleaning agents, and is said to kill the germs which make us sick. The electrostatic process starts when the solution in the holding tank is negatively charged as it leaves the applicator. The fine mist uniformly covers positively charged surfaces. This technology has been used in industries including agriculture and the automotive industry.

There is a difference between cleaning and disinfecting. Studies show that regular housekeeping only adequately cleans 39 percent of surfaces, leaving 61 percent vulnerable to the spread of germs. To effectively disinfect an environment, 100 percent of a surface must be sanitized.

The first step solution is an EPA-approved sanitizer which kills up to 99.999 percent of pathogens. This is called the "reset" step because it sanitizes the surface by eliminating all germs on the surface and reducing contamination rates.

The second step is a photocatalytic protective sealant and a botanical disinfectant which covers most common touch points (including doorknobs, desktops and workstations). This process is claimed to prolong the sanitizing step up to 30 days.

"In line with our other Indoor Air Quality services, we are excited to offer nVIRO Shield® to help reduce and control the spread of communicable diseases at home, work or commercial properties. SteamMaster constantly seek cutting-edge technologies in equipment and application processes to provide service excellence," SteamMaster Chief Operating Officer Raj Manickam said.

Recommended Stories For You

SteamMaster Restoration and Cleaning, has service Vail, Breckenridge, Aspen and surrounding mountain communities for 40 years. SteamMaster sponsors and hosts numerous fund-raising and non-profit activities year 'round, including its annual charity golf tournament. For more information, go to http://www.steammaster.com.