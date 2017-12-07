Steinberg Nature Trail in Edwards: Dedicated this week and ‘conserved forever’

EDWARDS — If Tom and Flo Steinberg were alive today to see the trailhead sign at the Edwards path that bears their names, then they would no doubt be particularly pleased about a specific phrase that is printed in larger type.

As the sign proclaims, the Flo & Tom Steinberg Nature Trail is "Conserved Forever" — a legacy the Steinbergs would appreciate.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Eagle County officials gathered with representatives from the Arrowhead at Vail Association, Arrowhead Metropolitan District, Country Club of the Rockies, River Dance, Arrowhead River Ranch, the Eagle Valley Land Trust and the Eagle River Watershed Council to celebrate the Steinbergs' many contributions to the Vail Valley by dedicating the trail in their honor.

The trail is located just south of the June Creek Elementary School campus and looks out over the Eagle River. It is part of the Miller Ranch Open Space, acquired by Eagle County back in 2002. During the dedication remarks, Commissioner Jeannie McQueeney shared this history of the parcel and noted that the area were the path is located was conveyed to the Eagle Valley Land Trust in 2012.

"This move ensured that the land was not just intended to be open space but truly protected," McQueeney said.

"These projects require community support, and the Arrowhead community has provided support while also recognizing the significant contributions of Dr. and Mrs. Steinberg," said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry.

Recommended Stories For You

'Small Token'

She noted that Joe LeBeau, a former member of the Eagle County Open Space Committee, spearheaded the effort with the Arrowhead entities to provide the trail easement.

"In addition, their support has helped to provide the sign and the bench we are dedicating today," Chandler-Henry said. "This bench is a small token to recognize the significant contributions of Dr. and Mrs. Steinberg to our community and to conservation and preservation of land."

"Dr. and Mrs. Steinberg cared deeply about our community," said Eagle County Commissioner Jill Ryan.

In addition to serving as the community's first doctor, Tom Steinberg was a member of the Vail Town Council for many years and the preservation of land for parks and open space was one of his passions. As Ryan noted, he was the president emeritus of the Eagle Valley Land Trust and the Eagle River Watershed Council.

Flo Steinberg was also an advocate for preservation efforts, Ryan continued.

Mrs. Steinberg helped start the Eagle County Historical Society, understanding our history and preserving our lands will serve generations to come," she said.

When it came time to cut the ceremonial ribbon for the Steinberg Trail, Merv Lapin, longtime Vail resident and close friend of the Steinbergs, was called into service.

"Tom was my best friend, really, from the very first day I came here 51 years ago," Lapin said. Lapin noted that Steinberg understood how critical it is to preserve open spaces in this valley because those open areas are a vital part of what makes this place so special.

"Miller Ranch is a beautiful place," said Jim Daus, of the Eagle Valley Land Trust. "I would have loved to have had the chance to sit here (on the new bench that bears Flo and Tom's names) with Dr. Steinberg."