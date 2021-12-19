Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton and Leon Bridges to headline Labor Day Fest

Chris Stapleton, a five-time Grammy and 16-time CMA winner, is among the biggest stars in country music today.

Country superstar Chris Stapleton and R&B innovator Leon Bridges will headline the 2022 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience, joining rock legend Stevie Nicks on top of the bill.

Jazz Aspen announced the new headliners and the twice-postponed Nicks performance on Friday.

“After the disappointment of Stevie’s 2021 cancellation due to COVID concerns , JAS was deluged with requests from ticket holders that she be invited again,” Jazz Aspen Snowmass CEO and President Jim Horowitz said in the announcement. “We are grateful to Stevie for agreeing to perform here in 2022! After her early summer sell-out last year, this should be one of the most highly anticipated shows in our history!”

All three headliners will be making their Jazz Aspen debuts at the Sept. 2-4 festival in Snowmass Town Park. Schedules and additional acts will be announced later.

“Early Bird” general admission passes will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at jazzaspensnowmass.org . The three-day “Deck Pass,” which includes deck seating, food, bar and private restrooms, will also go on sale Monday as will VIP passes (those tax-deductible passes are on sale at jasstore.org ).

Nicks, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Fleetwood Mac singer, had her 2020 headlining performance postponed when the entire festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, she canceled her summer tour including the Jazz Aspen date due to concerns about the delta variant of the virus.

Stapleton, a five-time Grammy and 16-time CMA winner, is among the biggest stars in country music today. His most recent album is 2020’s “Starting Over.”

Bridges released his third album, the widely acclaimed “Gold-Diggers Sound,” in July. He performed at Belly Up Aspen in October.

After the unprecedented 2020 cancellation, the festival returned in 2021 with requirements that attendees provided proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test. Those procedures are expected to remain in place.

“At this time, JAS anticipates requiring all attendees of the Labor Day Experience to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of arrival at the event,” the announcement reads. “These requirements are subject to change based on local and state health department policies and recommendations at the time of the events.”