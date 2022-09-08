Steward Vail research gives insight into current attitudes

One of the things research into the Steward Vail plan has found is a desire for cooperative efforts to prevent overcrowding in and around Vail and Vail Mountain.

The Steward Vail plan aims to chart a path for the town to balance economic success with a livable, sustainable community. That goal will need help from those living outside of town.

The consultants drafting the plan are generating a lot of data, including surveys of both town and down valley residents. Cathy Ritter of Better Destinations LLC is leading the team developing the plan. She recently shared with the Vail Town Council some of the takeaways from several public engagement sessions.

What’s next? Here are the next steps in this year’s Steward Vail planning process Oct. 4: Project team review

Project team review Oct. 19, 20: Final public engagement sessions

Final public engagement sessions Nov. 14: Review by the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission

Review by the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission Dec. 6 and 20: Town Council consideration

That pubic outreach has found a number of issues shared by Vail and the communities to the west.

The biggest is resident housing. Finding solutions is going to be “critically important,” Ritter said. The current housing crisis “threatens to strangle the health of the tourism economy,” Ritter said, adding that people who have been in Vail from its earliest days agree that finding housing has never been more difficult, or first-time homes farther out of reach of the valley’s younger employees.

Housing, among other issues, shows “real potential for regional collaboration,” Ritter added.

Vail and downvalley residents also share a sense that Vail used to be more fun. A common solution could be new, community-focused facilities, Ritter said.

But Vail and downvalley residents do differ on parking in town. In her presentation, Ritter noted that there’s a need to “re-envision Vail’s parking strategy.” That’s going to require answer questions regarding reservations and whether the town’s parking policy can be molded to manage Vail’s capacity for visitors.

In order to help ensure the economy’s future success, a study shows Vail could create a strategy to differentiate its experience from other mountain resorts by focusing on current strengths. These include attractions, events and the town’s work in protecting its natural resources. That message could be delivered in a way that still reinforces Vail’s image as an upscale destination.

Future marketing needs to further emphasize Vail’s position as one of the world’s most sustainable destinations. Studies show that consumers tend to rank Vail below other destinations including Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Whistler, British Columbia, and Park City, Utah, in terms of sustainability efforts.

The Steward Vail project so far has found five areas of focus for the plan. Those include:

Embracing local and regional collaboration efforts, both public and private.

Enhance the Vail experience while managing the town’s assets, including trails and managing peak periods on the Vail Mountain.

Reinvigorating the community’s spirit, creating new ways for residents, employees and visitors to gather.

Using the Steward Vail plan to position Vail as a leading environmental steward by protecting the town’s natural environment.

The final public input sessions for the plan are set for Oct. 19 and 20. The Town Council could vote in December to approve the plan.