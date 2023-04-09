Stolen car plows through roundabout fence in Vail, driver escapes

Town of Vail crews on Sunday work to fix a fence which was downed as a result of a car accident on Saturday night. The crashed car was stolen, the driver fled and was not located as of Sunday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

The driver of a stolen car plowed through a fence in a South Frontage Road roundabout on Saturday night, then fled the scene on foot and remained at large on Sunday, according to Vail Police.

Police Chief Ryan Kenney said after being notified of the crash, Police looked for the driver but were unable to locate the suspect.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an alert was put out,” Kenney said.

The alert warned Vail residents to secure their vehicles and residences. As of Sunday afternoon, no other vehicles were reported stolen.

The vehicle appeared to be traveling eastbound on South Frontage Road before traveling through the roundabout that connects North Frontage Road to South Frontage Road via an interstate underpass.

The vehicle appeared to have crossed the oncoming lanes on South Frontage Road before crashing through a fence, hitting a small tree and coming to rest next to the interstate on the embankment that was created in the formation of the underpass, which opened to motorists in 2017.

A temporary fence was erected on Saturday night and town of Vail crews, on Sunday, worked to repair the fence.

Kenney said the department is preparing a full report, which will be available to the public.