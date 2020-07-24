Stolen truck suspect gives chase in Eagle County

At approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, law enforcement officials in Eagle County received notification that a suspected stolen truck out of Parachute was eastbound on I-70 and approaching Eagle County at a high rate of speed.

Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, town of Eagle Police Department and troopers with the Colorado State Patrol quickly moved into position to intercept the white Ford F-350 truck.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, speeds started to exceed 100 mph. Law enforcement backed off to avoid placing innocent travelers at potential risk. The suspect continued to maneuver the stolen truck dangerously in and out of traffic and change directions at I-70 interchanges, eventually ending up on the Colorado River Road and the Sweetwater Road community.

Deputies continued to follow the stolen truck up Sweetwater Road with sightings from several community members where the truck was finally located at a dead-end road near an unoccupied cabin in Garfield County.

Deputies began search efforts with two different K9 teams and search teams. After several hours of searching, K9s lost scent and teams were called off. Officials with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover the stolen vehicle. Residents of the Sweetwater Road community were quickly notified of the incident and updated through a reverse 911 system thanks to the Vail Public Safety Communication Center.

The suspect remains at large and no ID has been made. Residents of the Sweetwater Road and Colorado River Road area have been asked to keep vehicles and homes locked and to contact local law enforcement if they see anything suspicious. Several witnesses who saw the stolen truck yesterday described the suspect as possibly a skinny white or Hispanic male.

At the current time, a police presence will continue in the Sweetwater Road area but is being scaled back, and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Parachute Police department with their ongoing investigation as needed.